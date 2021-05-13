ATLETICO Have One Hand On The LaLiga Trophy After Beating Real Sociedad



Atletico Madrid had a crucial match at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium on Wednesday evening (May 12), knowing that a win against fifth-placed Real Sociedad would put them in a very strong position at the top of the LaLiga Santander table after Barcelona’s failure to beat Levante, and Real Madrid also only managing a draw with Sevilla last Sunday, leaving Simeone’s men one point clear.

A perfect start saw Yannick Carrasco put Atletico into the lead, as he collected Marcos Llorente’s ball over the top of the Sociedad defence and finished past Alex Remiro, and then to strengthen their position, Angel Correa doubled the hosts’ lead with a first-time finish following Luis Suarez’s excellent through ball, to make it 2-0.

Things got a bit nervy for the home side when Merquelanz set up Igor Zubeldia to score in the 83rd minute, but Atleti held strong and saw the match out to seal a fine victory, and put on hand on a LaLiga trophy they last won in 2014, and would be their 11th time as champions of Spain.

As the full-time whistle blew, Diego Simeone jogged up the tunnel at the Wanda Metropolitano, punching the air as he went, fully aware of how important this result could prove. “We were excellent in the first half but the suffering was unnecessary when we had so many chances,” Simeone said after.

This win puts Los Rojiblancos four points clear of Barcelona, and five clear of Real Madrid – with one game in hand over Athletico – who play Granada on Thursday evening, and could close the gap to two points with a victory, with only two more rounds of matches left to play after that.

