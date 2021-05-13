Alhaurín De La Torre Police Denounce Covid Denier For Instagram Videos

ALHAURIN DE LA TORRE Police Denounce A Covid Denier For Posting Instagram Videos spreading denialism messages



Alhaurín de la Torre Local Police have identified and reported a resident of the town who uploaded offensive content onto Instagram, spreading messages that, in light of a report written and presented in court, could constitute the crimes of libel and slander against the State Security Forces and Bodies, according to diariosur.es.

Two local police officers first encountered this person when they observed him in mid-February in the town centre during the curfew, which was against the coronavirus restrictions at that time, and he allegedly recorded the officers, as well as insulting them, accusing them of operating outside the law.

He reportedly uploaded the video onto Instagram, where the police located and registered it as part of an investigation into the man, who allegedly uploaded the same video onto a second Instagram account which contained exclusively videos of police actions, along with denialist messages saying how he refused to wear a mask or comply with any other health restrictions.

From his second account it is reported that the man defined himself as a defender of denialism, and that he was attempting to attract followers and inciting them to also disobey the rules.

In reporting this case, the officers of the Local Police of Alhaurín de la Torre had the collaboration of an officer assigned to the Accident Investigation Group and Reports of the Local Police of Malaga, who is a specialist in the investigation of intelligence reports in social networks.

