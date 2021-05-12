Your Guide to Travelling in 2021

Covid remains centre stage, impacting the lives of million and immeasurably changing the travel landscape. Yet there’s a distinct ripple of travel optimism on the horizon.

Spain plans welcoming visitors from June, pending a digital health certificate pilot at Spanish airports through May, according to Spain’s Tourism Minister, at the World Travel & Tourism Council summit. The UK’s FCDO also unveiled their first traffic light country list for Brits – reviewed every three weeks. Read more about the breaking news on traffic light system.

It’s time to cautiously book those long-awaited trips to family and friends abroad.

What travel lessons can we learn from 2020? Here’s how to avoid traveller pitfalls.

Passport

It’s probably a while since you used it! Check it’s still valid – some locations require 6 months left on your passport from your date of arrival.

The right destination

If we learnt anything in 2020 it’s that things are unpredictable. You must regularly check local Government travel advice and those of your chosen location. Your trip depends on it.

Booking

Select an operator with an upfront, no quibble refund/reschedule option to save stress and cash if your trip can’t go ahead due to Covid restrictions. Travel Insurance won’t cover lockdowns.

Accommodation

Book early. There may be less choice and reduced capacity. Consider opting for private space with less footfall, like a villa, or apartment.

Protect Yourself with Travel Insurance

All insurance varies and many don't cover pandemics. The good news is, whilst other insurers paired-back cover, Globelink enhanced policies to include free COVID coverif you catch Covid before you travel and during your trip, including travel companions and anyone you're due to stay with. If you can't travel yet – that's ok – chose annual cover with a future Start Date (remember Cancellation protection won't commence until your start date).

Trip Itinerary

Venues and attractions may be closed, have reduced capacity and will almost certainly require advanced booking.

Hand luggage

Latest 2021 essentials include spare face coverings, travel size hand sanitizer and antibacterial wipes!

Health Declarations / COVID Tests

Check for advanced health declaration requirements, like Covid ‘PCR’ within 72 hours of travel. It’s up to you to check departure requirements from your location and entry requirements to your destination.

Special Airport Assistance

You can still book support, like buggy/wheelchair assistance, but you should pre-book in advance.

At the Airport

Many airports are restricting entry only to those who are travelling. Almost all locations require face coverings inside the airport and on the plane. You may need to pre-book check-in security slots.

Temperature checks

Most airports have temperature check requirements. You won’t be permitted to travel if you fail temperature checks. Globelink Covid Insurance will have you covered though.

Arrival at Destination

Be prepared. Know requirements or restrictions in your chosen location, eg: Covid test requirements; provision of contact details; self-isolation; curfews; reduced shop and restaurant opening; restricted local travel.

Wherever you're going we look forward to welcoming you back.