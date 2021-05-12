UK Could Share 20% Of Its Available Coronavirus Vaccines.

The UK could share 20% of its available coronavirus vaccines with poorer countries and still be able to protect its own citizens, according to UNICEF.

UNICEF have stated that Britain should share 20 percent of its coronavirus vaccines in a bid to help stop the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic. The charity suggests that these vaccines should be shared with poorer countries and that this would benefit the UK too.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



In order for the UK to carry out its current vaccination programme it will need 160 million doses in order for all adults to be vaccinated and receive a booster jab during the autumn. Currently though the UK has over 500 million doses on order.

The amount of vaccine doses that the UK has on order would allow them to immunise the adult population multiple times over. Currently almost 18 million people in the UK have been fully vaccinated and a high percent of adults have at least received one dose of the vaccine.

According to the Mail Online, “Real-world data suggests the jabs prevent eight to nine out of 10 severe Covid cases, almost all deaths and also slash transmission of the virus by half.”

The United Nations Children’s Fund UNICEF, now claim that the UK is expected to have spare doses that could vaccinate around 50 million people fully. This is enough to vaccinate a country such as South Korea. It is also expected that if the vaccines which are currently being trialled were to be approved than this number would grow to cover the population of South Africa two times over.

UNICEF have now said that the UK could help other countries by sharing their supply of the vaccine. The charity explained that if the UK shared 20 per cent of its supply then this would only push the vaccine programme back by 10 days and still allow every adult in the UK to be vaccinated before the end of July.

UNICEF UK’s Joanna Rea explained that, “Unless the UK urgently starts sharing its available doses to ensure others around the world are protected from the virus, the UK will not be safe from Covid.”

In Spanish vaccine news Over 6 Million People Have Been Vaccinated in Spain.

The Spanish vaccination programme is picking up speed and so far over 6 million people have been fully vaccinated.

The vaccination campaign in Spain initially had a slow start but it has been speeding up and Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has now been confident enough to place an end date on the crisis. Sánchez has stated that “We are just 100 days from achieving group immunity,” and by herd immunity he means that “70 per cent of the Spanish population” would have been fully vaccinated.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/