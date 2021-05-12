TV Host Alastair Campbell Apologises After Accidentally Saying The ‘Queen Is Dead’ On GMB

TV Host Alastair Campbell Apologises After Accidentally Saying The 'Queen Is Dead' On GMB
TV Host Alastair Campbell Apologises After Accidentally Saying The 'Queen Is Dead' On GMB. image: YouTube scrn shot

TV Host Alastair Campbell Apologises After Accidentally Saying The ‘Queen Is Dead’ On GMB.

Alastair Campbell left Good Morning Britain fans totally gobsmacked as he made an on-air gaffe saying the “Queen is dead” while interviewing former professional footballer Vinnie Jones.

He later profusely apologised for the gaffe, explaining he meant the Queen’s late husband Prince Philip instead. Alastair Campbell together with Susanna Reid interviewed Vinnie Jones on Good Morning Britain today about his new book Life After Loss which sees him open up on his grief after the death of his wife Tanya Jones.

During the interview, Alastair said: “We’ve been talking a lot about Prince Philip after the death of the Queen.

“One of the phrases that kept being used was something she said after 911, the statement that we had to take to New York.

“‘Grief is the price we pay for love,’ and that’s what comes out of your book on every single page. “Bits of it, especially considering it’s you, moves you to tears.”


Eagle-eyed and baffled fans stormed Twitter highlighting his on-air error. One tweet read: “Please Confirm @GMB is the Queen dead?? #GMB”

Another remarked: “#GMB Death of the queen?” A third penned: “Has @campbellclaret just told us, the Queen died? #gmb”. While a fourth exclaimed: “When did the Queen die? #GMB At least @piersmorgan doesn’t get confused.”

As reported by The Express.


