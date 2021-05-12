There Will Be a Public Enquiry Into How UK Handled The Pandemic

THE UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has announced that there will be an independent enquiry into how the coronavirus pandemic was handled.

The UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has announced that there will be an independent enquiry into how the coronavirus pandemic was handled, ABC News and other news sources have reported today, May 12.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The inquiry will be held next year with Johnson telling lawmakers today that it will have wide-ranging statutory powers and that the UK government has a responsibility to learn from the way the pandemic was handled.

The UK recorded Europe’s highest death toll with over 127,500 people dead.

Johnson has been called upon since last summer by the families of those who died during the health crises, with The COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice UK groups saying the announcement has been “a long time coming.”

However, the prime minister repeatedly claimed the timing wasn’t right. He reiterated today that many front-line workers are still dealing with the pandemic and that there are still concerns over new variants.

Johnson said: “Our country, like every country, has found itself in the teeth of the gravest pandemic for a century, imposing heart-breaking sorrow on families across the world

“Amid such tragedy, the state has an obligation to examine its actions as rigorously and candidly as possible, and to learn every lesson for the future,” he added.

Opposition parties generally welcomed the announcement, however, Labour leader Kier Starmer has questioned why the enquiry can’t be held sooner.

Critics have said that the country was unprepared for dealing with a pandemic after many years of cuts to public health under the Conservatory Government.