The Top Ten Best-Selling Motorcycles In Spain During April 2021 according to Anesdor



José María Riaño, the Secretary-General of the National Association of Companies of the Two-Wheel Sector (Anesdor), explaining data compiled by his company for the month of April 2021, revealed that a total of 17,019 light vehicles were registered, of which 14,517 units were motorcycles, 1,672 mopeds, 268 tricycles, and 562 quadricycles.

According to Mr Riaño, “The data for the sector in April 2021 has been very close to that of 2019, figures that invite optimism. The impact of the pandemic continues to be a determining factor and whether in these circumstances enrollments grow, we believe that when vaccination is completed and the situation normalizes the market will be strengthened”

Adding, “Citizens are showing that they are betting on the motorcycle both for their mobility and to enjoy their leisure time, and this is being translated into data favorable despite the complex social, economic, and health situation”.

The 10 best-selling motorcycle models in April 2021 in the Spanish market, according to data from Anesdor were:

10. HONDA X-ADV registering 225 units.

9. SYM SYMPHONY 125 registering 257 units.

8. YAMAHA XMAX 300 registering 284 units delivered.

7. KAWASAKI Z 900 with 295 units registered.

6. HONDA FORZA 125 registered 295 units.

5. HONDA SH 125I which registered 323 units.



4. KYMCO AGILITY CITY 125 registered 431 registered units

3. PIAGGIO LIBERTY IGET ABS with 469 units registered

2. HONDA PCX 125 with 503 units registered

1. YAMAHA NMAX 125 was the best-selling motorcycle in Spain in the month of April 2021, with 718 units registered.

All information as reported by laopioniondemalaga.es.

