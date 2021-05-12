The Five Best-Selling Second-Hand Cars In Spain In April 2021

THE Five Best-Selling Second-Hand Car Models In Spain In April 2021



Second-hand cars in Spain appear to be recovering their usual sales tempo, although having said that, April sales are slightly down in relation to March, but in comparison to the corresponding period in 2019, it almost comparable, which is a very good sign in the market considering we are just out of the state of alarm.

The ratio of sales is 60-40 in favour of diesel engines, and vehicles more than five years old are still the most sought-after, mainly for their more modest pricing.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



According to data from coches.net, the top five best-selling models of second-hand cars in Spain during April 2021 have been:

Renault Mégane (6,857 units sold and an average age of 12.9 years)

(6,857 units sold and an average age of 12.9 years) Volkswagen Golf (6,476 units sold and an average age of 14 years)

(6,476 units sold and an average age of 14 years) Seat Ibiza (5,771 units sold and an average age of 13.5 years)

(5,771 units sold and an average age of 13.5 years) Seat León (5,235 units sold and an average age of 10.1 years)

(5,235 units sold and an average age of 10.1 years) Ford Focus (5,149 units sold and an average age of 12.2 years)

As shown by the figures, the average age of the most popular best-selling vehicles does not fall below ten years old, a situation which the automobile industry is trying to change, by encouraging the public to instead buy cars less than five years old, to fall in line with the desire to cut pollution from vehicles, but, of course, a vehicle of five years of age is going to cost the consumer a lot more money, as reported by 20minutos.es.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.