The Entertainer toy retailer opens first store in Spain in Valencia

FAMILY-OWNED high street toy retailer The Entertainer has opened its first store in Spain in Valencia.

The Entertainer bought Spanish toy retailer Poly in 2018, with 39 shops, and has now rebranded the Poly store in Valencia to provide the full brand experience of The Entertainer.

Although already open to the public, the grand opening event is planned on May 22.

The store will introduce The Entertainer’s formula for experience-lead retail focusing on the customer. The Valencia store will have demonstrations and character meet and greets, following social distancing guidelines while keeping fun at the heart experience.

The Entertainer toy retailer, which also owns the Early Learning Centre franchise, is committed to investing in the Spanish market and plans to expand with more stores throughout Spain.

Gary Grant, Founder and Executive Chairman of The Entertainer said: “This is an extremely exciting moment for The Entertainer. […] We have spent 40 years perfecting our unique customer experience and we are excited to bring this full experience to Spain for families to enjoy. ”

The Entertainer toy retailer was founded in 1981 in Amersham, Buckinghamshire by husband and wife team, Gary and Catherine Grant who, along with two of their sons, instil the driving force and mission – “To be the best-loved toyshop – one child, one community at a time”. Today, it continues to be the largest family-owned chain of toy shops in the UK with a total of 171 stores.

The Entertainer toy retailer is also recognised for its charitable giving. Each year it tithes 10 per cent of its pre-tax annual profit to charity.

Employees are encouraged to donate directly through Payroll Giving, with The Entertainer matching each donation pound for pound and raising over €1.16 million to date.

The Entertainer toy retailer is also an active member of the Pennies scheme which enables customers to donate a few pence to charity when paying by card. On average, this generates €16,884 of customer donations to children’s hospitals each week and has raised over €3.49 million since it was introduced.