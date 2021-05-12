Tech Giants Face Fines Of Up To £13million And A Ban For Failing To Protect Children Online.

SOCIAL media platforms that fail to protect children online will in the future face heavy fines and the prospect of being shut down under “history-making” new laws. Tech giants face fines of up to £13m – €15m or have their site blocked for UK users under the new laws being unveiled by the government on Tuesday, May 11.

The PM, Boris Johnson, committed to pressing ahead with the Online Safety Bill in the days Queen’s Speech. The legislation being introduced is the first of its kind in the world and hopes to make Britain the safest country in the globe online, reported the Telegraph.

Social Media sites like Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram, and Youtube will be forced to enforce minimum age limits.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden says that companies will have “no excuses” and will “face the consequences” if they break the rules. Dowden believes the Bill will stop racist, anti-semitic, and misogynistic abuse online.

He told The Telegraph: “Enough is enough. We’re all sick to death of the bile and the threats. If it’s illegal, platforms like Facebook and Twitter will have to flag and remove online abuse quickly and effectively or face the consequences. The same goes if it breaches their terms and conditions. No more excuses.”

In the future, online platforms will have to clearly spell out to users what constitutes harmful content and introduce tools to easily report extreme posts.

Mr. Dowden continued: “So today the Government is publishing history-making legislation that will finally bring accountability to the online world. It will keep our kids safer online, but it won’t be a censors’ charter.”

