Side Effects of the Janssen Vaccine That Need Urgent Medical Care.

Six side effects have been identified from the Janssen vaccine which mean people need to seek urgent medical care.

The Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) has issued a new report and has updated the side effects that occur with the AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen vaccines.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



They highlighted though six side effects or symptoms of the Janssen vaccine that mean medical care should be sought urgently. According to AEMPS the European Pharmacovigilance Committee has been investigating blood clot related issues.

So far adverse reactions due to the drug “have involved serious venous thromboses, mostly in unusual locations such as cerebral venous sinus thromboses (where blood clots impede drainage from the brain) and splanchnic vein thromboses involving one or more veins of the abdominal organs, as well as arterial thromboses” as reported Las Provincias.

According to AEMPS the blood clotting issues have occurred within three weeks of being vaccinated for the potentially deadly virus with the Janssen vaccine and have many occurred in women who are less than 60 years old and that have no specific risk factors.

In order to help people detect signs of possible thrombosis, six symptoms have been highlighted that mean people should seek out immediate medical attention.

The six symptoms are “shortness of breath, persistent chest or abdominal pain, swelling in the legs, severe or persistent headache, blurred vision and bruising or spots on the skin in the form of small, round dots that are not located at the vaccination site and appear several days after receiving the vaccine” as reported Las Provincias.

Until April 25 Spain had seen nearly 8000 doses of the vaccine from Janssen administered in Spain and according to AEMPS no adverse reactions had been reported.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/