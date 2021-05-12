Rincón De La Victoria Installs Four New Weather And Environmental Stations.



The Rincón de la Victoria City Council has installed four new environmental stations to provide weather information to residents and visitors to the town. Meteorological stations will collect data on air temperature, relative humidity, atmospheric pressure, ultraviolet radiation, wind speed and direction, and rain.

Meteorological measurement stations and cameras for photographing environmental spaces are located in the following municipal buildings: Mare Nostrum room in La Cala del Moral, Tourist Office in Rincón de la Victoria, Benagalbón library, and Torre de Benagalbón.

Josefa Carnero (PP), Councilor for New Technologies, explained that the sensorization of environmental spaces aims to monitor them in order to control them and provide new environmental information services to citizens and tourists.

The information is collected on the web at: https://www.smartcostadelsol.es/informacion-medioambiental and will soon also be available on the Rincón de la Victoria tourism portal.

The mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado (PP) stressed that this type of action offers a new service “Provides more and better environmental information to everyone in our municipality.”

The Smart Costa del Sol initiative, in which 13 Malaga city councils are involved, is part of the Digital Agenda for Spain’s smart cities plan.

