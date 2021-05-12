New vaccination points for Spain’s Almeria as part of the 1,000,000 plan.

The Spanish province of Almeria is set to have a grand total of 59 places where people will be able to be vaccinated against the potentially deadly virus. This comes as part of the 1,000,000 plan which was presented on Tuesday by the Regional Minister for Health and Families, Jesús Aguirre, to the Executive of the Andalusian Regional Government.

The new plan means that the Territorial Delegation of Health is set to increase the number of immunisation points for the Almeria population by 10 vaccination locations.

The Junta de Andalucia hopes that they will be able to vaccinate up to 1 million people each week, although this does depend on sufficient doses of the vaccines being available from the different pharmaceutical companies which have received authorisation by the European medicines agency.

The Junta de Andalucia has confirmed that in the new plan Almeria will see 40 points located at health centres and hospitals while a further 19 points will be set up externally. This comes in addition to 82 vaccination teams in the province.

The Andalusian Executive has explained that, “Mass vaccination points include venues such as the Palacio de Juegos del Mediterráneo in the capital, the Palacio de Deportes in Vícar, the fairgrounds in El Ejido, the Pabellón Deportivo Municipal Infanta Cristina in Roquetas, the municipal car park in Mojácar, the Municipal Pavilion of Huércal Overa, La Azucarera in Adra, the fairgrounds of Olula del Río, the El Palmeral fairgrounds in Vera, the Multiple Services building in Macael and the sports pavilion in Garrucha, among others” as reported La Voz de Almeria.

In other vaccine related news Spain’s Pedro Sánchez has said that control measures in place currently are sufficient to control the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The president of the government has also reiterated that the autonomous communities have “sufficient instruments” in order to be able to fight the Coronavirus pandemic.

Now that the state of alarm has ended in Spain many cities have seen streets flooded with people partying and drinking and ignoring all social distancing measures. Many of the partygoers also abandoned their masks too.