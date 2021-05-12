Netflix To Release Documentary On The Unsolved Case Of Marta Del Castillo

NETFLIX HAS teamed up with producer Cuarzo to release a documentary about the unsolved crime of Marta del Castillo. The 17-year old Sevillian girl disappeared on January 24, 2009. This was the last day that her parents, Antonio del Castillo and Eva Casanueva, saw her. Later, it was to be revealed that Marta had been murdered.

More than twelve years later, the body of the 17-year-old girl has still not been located despite the convictions, countless trials and versions of those involved, among which they point to Miguel Carcaño, the confessed murderer of Marta del Castillo. Netflix has looked at this case, which has already collected in-depth data to take it to an audiovisual format.

The release date is yet to be announced, the documentary would add to the ever-growing collection of Spanish language documentaries and series. Many Spanish productions for the streaming giant have proven successful internationally and are in high demand, such as ‘Money Heist’ (La Casa De Papel) which has accumulated over 65 million views, ‘Cable Girls’ (Las chicas del cable), ‘Elite‘ and ‘High Seas’ (Alta Mar).

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



As Netflix continues its search for shocking stories and cases for its documentaries, it comes as no surprise given that docu-series is one of the most-watched categories on the streaming service. In the UK, it sits at number one on the top 10 TV list accounting for 17.9% overall.