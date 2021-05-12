Mojacar Boasts Six Blue Flag Beaches for the 2021 Tourist Season.

For the 2021 tourist season Mojacar will boast six blue flag beaches that are sure to bring in the tourists. This year Mojacar has again been awarded six blue flags, as was previously awarded last year. This means that Mojacar is one of Almeria’s municipalities which can boast of having the most beaches able to fly the blue flag.

Mojacar has a stunning 17 kilometre long coastline and seven kilometres of this are beach areas. The town also boasts both urban and natural beaches.

The natural beaches allow bathers to enjoy nature and stunning views while the urban beaches come with all the amenities that you could ask for. This year the European Foundation for Environmental Education have awarded blue flags to the beaches of El Cantal, El Descargador, Lance Nuevo, Marina de la Torre, Piedra Villazar and Venta del Bancal.

These awards are handed out annually and only to “beaches and ports that meet the strictest criteria in terms of water quality, environmental management, safety and services, as well as environmental information and education” as reported Almeria24.

In order to obtain a blue flag additional criteria are looked at too, which includes the accessibility for those with reduced mobility and rescue services on offer amongst other criteria.

Mojacar was awarded its first blue flag in 1991 when the Mojacar Town Council put forward the El Descargador beach. Since then blue flags have always been spotted on Mojacar’s coastline.

