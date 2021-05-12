Málaga Metro Resumes Regular Timetable From May 14

MÁLAGA METRO will resume its regular timetable up to 1:30 am on weekends and the eve of holidays from May 14. The return of the trains timetable is a result of the end of the curfew and the state of alarm which was implemented on May 9. Previously, from March, the timetable was cut off at midnight during weekends and the eve of holidays.

The Ministry of Development, Infrastructure and Land Management, assures that Covid-19 security measures will be maintainedhttps://www.laopiniondemalaga.es/malaga/2021/05/12/metro-malaga-vuelve-horario-habitual-51717047.html to avoid contagions inside trains and therefore regain confidence in the use of public transport by citizens. According to a statement from the Junta de Andalucía, the capacity in the metro would remain at 75% occupancy in the case of standing passengers, all seated places can be occupied and a maximum of three people per square meter must be observed due to the fact that Málaga is currently at alarm level two.

The Andalucía metro network carries out daily disinfection of their trains in accordance with the protocol for cleaning and disinfection of stock and facilities associated with the public transport system. In addition, they have hydroalcoholic gel dispensers located in stations and on trains. To avoid excessive concentration of travellers and users, timetables have been placed at the entrances to stations and platforms. The mandatory use of a mask while travelling on public transport remains in place to ensure safety for all passengers.

