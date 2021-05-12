La Linea’s unique bullring built in 1880 is about to complete facelift

WORK commenced on the bullring in La Linea de la Concepcion in 1880 and with its unique 49 sides, it is the building of its type in the world so was declared an Asset of Cultural Interest in 2005.

Over the years it has deteriorated significantly and became dangerous, so with the help of a grant from the European Regional Development Fund and funding from the La Linea Council, a €2.1 million refurbishment plan started in September 2019.

Although work progressed steadily to turn the bullring into a venue not just for bull fighting but for other cultural activities but with the declaration of the state of alarm in March 2020, work was brought to an abrupt halt.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Since then, whenever possible, workmen have returned to the site and now it is on course for completion later this year and will reclaim its original title of El Arenal.

The entire wooden top floor was removed and will be replaced by safer seating which meets current standards and there will be lifts to allow easy access to those with mobility problems.

Situated as it is, just across the border with Gibraltar, there is a significant potential to attract visitors from the Rock if popular performers are invited to present concerts there.