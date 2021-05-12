How does the element that rules your star sign affect your health?

Have you ever thought about how your star sign and the element that rules it can affect your health?

Different elements and zodiac signs are thought to have close ties to different parts of the body and the ailments which might affect them, so whether you believe in astrology or not, have a look at what your star sign says about your health.

While there is no scientific evidence to back these beliefs it is widely recognised that seasonal changes and the phases of the moon can affect your health.

First of all, let’s take a look at the elements. Each of the four elements in nature is related to several zodiac signs, as follows:

Fire signs – Aries, Leo and Sagittarius – passionate and strong.

Fire signs tend to find it easier to fight diseases and viruses, but obviously this does not make them immune. They can be especially affected by digestive problems and also have a tendency to literally burn out; they will overexert themselves which can result in exhaustion.

Watch out for: Heart problems and blood pressure problems and digestive discomfort.

Prevent illness: Calming and cooling food and drinks.

Remedies: If you have let yourself burn out, you need to reignite your fire with something hot and spicy.

Air signs – Gemini, Libra and Aquarius – spirited and energetic.

Air signs tend to be restless and have problems with their nerves and circulation.

Watch out for: sleep disorders, skin ailments and memory loss.

Prevent illness: Try to seek calm environments and avoid too much sugar.

Remedies: If you are feeling nervous, stick to natural unadulterated foods, get out in the fresh air and let the wind blow away any stressful ideas which are troubling your mind. Use natural remedies to ensure you get adequate amounts of sleep.

Water signs – Pisces, Cancer and Scorpio – moody and changeable.

Water signs can suffer from problems related to all the liquids within the body, as well as the reproductive organs. They are very sensitive to negativity around them and often make a mountain out of a molehill.

Watch out for: slow digestion and metabolism, if you don’t make an effort exercise, liquids in the body can stagnate and you can suffer from weight gain.

Prevent illness: Control your diet, exercise and make sure you drink plenty of water or you could suffer from dry hair and skin. Avoid high temperatures

Remedies: If you become dehydrated you should increase water intake and eat fruits that have high water content. To restore your balance, visit the seaside or a nice lake.

Earth signs – Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn – level-headed and steady.

Earth signs can suffer from problems affecting the bones and joints and can have a tendency to gain weight if they’re not careful. On the up side, they are resistant to colds and flu.

Watch out for: make sure you exercise and don’t overeat, as you tend to be more calm signs, you need to compensate for this.

Prevent illness: Keep in touch with the earth and listen to your body. You may not be the most spiritual amongst the star signs, but it is important to have self-awareness.

Remedies: Get plenty of sleep, get out into nature, be inspired and listen to your inner self. Eat foods that will provide you with the energy that you lack by nature.