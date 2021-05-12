Gang Of Robbers Arrested In Marbella

THE National Police have brought down a gang of criminals believed to be responsible for 11 robberies in warehouses and offices in Marbella.

The National Police have brought down a gang of criminals believed to be responsible for 11 robberies in warehouses and offices in Marbella, Sur reports. Five people aged between 23 and 38, three of Spanish nationality, one of British nationality and one German have all been arrested for their alleged involvement in the group.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The majority of the stolen goods were clothes and shoes worth €270,000 (£231,781.50), stolen from the warehouse of a well-known fashion brand in Puerto Banús. Police also recovered a helmet that dates back to the First World War.

Following an arrest made on March 22, an investigation ensued. A 25-year-old British person was caught by the police when a witness reported to authorities that they had spotted two men loading a van with goods taken from a warehouse in Puerto Banús which had been broken into.

Investigators later connected the man to an organisation that is committed to robbing industrial units, offices and shops. The young men each had a specific role in the gang, from gathering information to carrying out the robberies. They would gain access to buildings and warehouses by breaking locks and deactivating security systems.

They had also, strangely, stolen a helmet that dates back to World War One. Police officers managed to track it down after it had been advertised on a second-hand items website, this then led to the arrest of another member of the group.