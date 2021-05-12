Fulham Become Third And Final Club Relegated From Premiership

FULHAM Become The Third And Final Club Relegated From Premiership after losing 2-0 to Burnley

Fulham were relegated back into the Sky Bet Championship on Monday night (May 10), after a 2-0 defeat at Craven Cottage against fellow strugglers Burnley, with both teams in need of a win to avoid the drop.

Scott Parker‘s team have been unable to hit the back of the net this season, with only 25 goals to show for the whole campaign, and they just couldn’t make any headway, with Frank Anguissa having the first opportunity of the match, but shooting straight at Nick Pope inside the opening seven minutes.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Chris Wood did have the ball in the net for Burnley, past Alphonse Areola, but it was ruled offside, and while enjoying most of the ball, Fulham suddenly got hit on the counter-attack by the Clarets as Matej Vydra showed neat footwork, before picking out Ashley Westwood to roll the ball into an empty net for Burnley’s first goal after 35 minutes.

To put the final nail in the coffin, it was Chris Wood again, on 44 minutes, scoring his 50th Burnley goal, lashing a shot in from the edge of the box, and surely send the Cottagers back down, after just one season back in the Premier League, now 10 points behind the pack with three matches to play.

Burnley stay up, moving into 14th spot, and will enjoy their sixth season in the top flight next term, while Fulham have joined West Bromwich Albion, and Sheffield United in the relegated section of the table.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/