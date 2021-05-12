Focusing on YOU is the direct path to feeling better

THERE are hundreds, no thousands, of people and products out there who can help you feel healthier, but we can reveal a secret to you here and now.

We can tell you who is the very best person to turn to for help.

The answer is simple. It’s YOU.

Your health begins and ends with you and it’s essential that you understand just how important you are and start taking care of yourself appropriately. In short, start focusing on you.

Take the time to get some exercise done, even if it’s just a 15-minute intensive workout; make sure you get enough sleep so that you are well-rested and can function properly; make yourself healthy food, even if you do indulge in a sinful treat from time to time; relax, get some fresh air, talk to friends and family. You owe it to yourself.

Take your time

Take your time with your hygiene and skincare ritual whatever it may be. You may enjoy a long bath with candles, an invigorating shower, time to style your hair, do your make-up or apply a facemask and relax, whatever you feel like doing to look your best, wind down and pamper yourself.

Make sure you keep a stable temperature in your home in the day, and then at night, when possible, settle down with a warm bath or foot soak and then sleep in a cool and well-aired room. It will make you feel healthier when you wake up.

Clear out!

Have a clear out; de-clutter, it will make you feel better. You may have accumulated a tonne of beauty products, but clear out some of it and keep only what you really use and will help you to achieve the feeling that you want. The same goes for your wardrobes and surfaces; it doesn’t mean everything has to go to the charity shop, but put things away, clearer surfaces will contribute to a clearer mind, and having only the items that you really appreciate on show, or changing them around every so often will make you feel renewed energy. Focusing on you and what matters to you will give you clarity.

Find your happiness

Make a list of the people, activities and things that make you happy and make sure that they are in your life. Not only that, make sure that the people who make you happy know it. Tell them, text them, send them a letter or if, for example, you enjoy getting food from a local restaurant, write a review on how good it is or how pleasant and professional the staff or delivery guy is. Making others feel good will make you feel good.

Start taking care of yourself today, focusing on you is the secret to your wellbeing.