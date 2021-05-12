Female Artists Win Big At Brit Awards 2021

LAST NIGHT, May 11, saw the return of live music events in the UK with the 2021 Brit Awards. The event hosted an audience of 4,000 with 2,500 tickets gifted to key workers in the Greater London area. Female artists took the limelight on the night with several national and international singers scooping the coveted awards.

History was made as girl band Little Mix, who have been together since 2011, became the first female group to win the Best British Band award. During their acceptance speech, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall thanked their former bandmate Jesy Nelson, who left the band last December as the high-profile position had been affecting her mental health. The band mentioned how challenging it is being female in the UK pop industry while highlighting some issues they have faced including issues “the white male dominance, misogyny, sexism and lack of diversity”.

The group also paid tribute to iconic British girl bands such as the Spice Girls, Girls Aloud and the Sugababes claiming that they should have been previous winners of the award, “The fact that a girl band has never won this award really does speak volumes. So this award isn’t just for us, it’s for the Spice Girls, Sugababes, All Saints, Girls Aloud, all of the incredible female bands, this one is for you”.

Other big winners on the night were Taylor Swift scooping the Global Icon Award and Dua Lipa who took home two awards on the night for Best Female Solo Artist and Best Album Award.