Eight Beaches Across Axarquía Will Fly The Blue Flag In Spain This Summer.

Axarquía, has been given awards for 8 beaches in the municipalities of Vélez-Málaga, Nerja, Torrox and Algarrobo including the Caleta de Vélez marina.

Spain has once again beaten the record number of blue flags it has held since 1994 and remains at the top of the world ranking. This summer season there will be 713 blue flags flying on the beaches and coasts of the country.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



This year there are a total of 615 distinctions that have been awarded to beaches, 96 to marinas, and two to sustainable tourist spots, which translates into a total of 713 awards, surpassing other countries such as Italy or France.

The Blue Flags have been awarded by the European Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) to beaches and ports for over 30 years (1987). They are granted, after the annual inspections and audits of ADEAC, to those municipalities that request it (since it is voluntary) and comply with a series of criteria grouped into four blocks: Information and Environmental Education, Water Quality, Environmental Management, and Security and Services.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/