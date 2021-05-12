€54,000 Stolen From Pensioner In Ronda

THE NATIONAL Police have arrested a domestic worker in Ronda for allegedly stealing 54,000 euros from the home of an 86-year-old neighbour for whom she worked. The woman who is 47 years old and of Spanish nationality, seized money that the pensioner kept in a box in a closet.

The investigation, which is being carried out by Ronda Police Station, began as a result of the complaint the pensioner who informed police of the disappearance of a significant sum of money from her house amounting to 54,000 euros. The inspection of the house led the investigators to conclude that access to the property had not been forced, so the focus shifted to persons closest to the injured party with access to her home. Shortly after, the investigators learned that some children of the victim and a domestic worker had keys to the property.

Having received statements from the complainant’s relatives, the National Police located the domestic worker, who confessed to taking the money from her employer, for whom she had worked for several years. She arrested for her alleged participation in the theft. At the entrance of the assistant’s home, the police recovered 22,100 euros that would have come from the money stolen from the victim.

