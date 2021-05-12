Bidding Open For Calahonda Beach Restaurant

BIDDING is now open for a restaurant on Calahonda beach, Nerja.

Bidding is now open for a restaurant on Calahonda beach, Nerja with the deadline for submitting offers also announced. Ayuntamiento de Nerja reports that the Councillor for Urbanism, Nieves Atencia, has announced the opening for submitting draft offers for the project, execution and construction for a new restaurant on the plot of land on Calahonda beach. The deadline for submitting offers will end on July 5.

Atencia explains that “all the information on the Specifications will be available to those interested in the web portal of the Public Sector Contracting Platform, for those who want to opt for the concession of this important restoration project that will be located on a beach so emblematic of the town, in the surroundings of the Balcón de Europa ”.

“These Sheets contemplate three actions”, informs Atencia, and details, “the drafting of the project, the execution of the work and the exploitation of the concession, which has established a minimum annual fee to be paid by the successful bidder of €20,000 (£17,154.24) per year and a concession term of 25 years. It also has several award criteria, such as the improvement of the fee, the design that respects the environment and the materials that are going to be used for its construction”.

The councillor concluded that the project has aroused significant interest: “There are many people who have asked about the content of the Specifications. We are convinced that Calahonda beach will have a first-class restaurant, in a privileged enclave, for the enjoyment of Nerja residents and visitors”.