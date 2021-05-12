AN Andalucian company is launching a product which uses biotechnology that will completely eliminate chemical products from fertilisers.

The compound, discovered and perfected after years of innovation, is based on a unique formula that they call Cell Exchange Biotechnology and the new system allows the transfer of nutrients from 16 unicellular algae and beneficial bacteria that are absorbed by the leaf or root, stimulating plant growth,

Successive tests carried out during years of research confirm that this technique stimulates the plant and in a record time of a few days increases the mass of roots, the size of the leaf, the number of flowers, early maturation and consequently the production of fruits. A

According to the promoter of the Fenorganic brand, Francisco José Jiménez, “the physical principle of pressure transfer or cytoplasmic transmission is used by which a tissue with fewer cells spontaneously receives cells from another with a higher concentration.”.

“It is like an energy drink for plants, by activating this intercellular exchange capacity, the growth rate is improved from the root structure to the fruit with more yields, more homogeneous and longer shelf life”, he explained.

The company promoting the Fenorganic product is Fraymendel, part of the Percofan group.