ANC Calls For Rally Demanding An Independent Government In Catalonia

The Catalan National Assembly (ANC) has called for a rally on May 16 to demand an independent government in Catalonia, La Vanguardia has reported. The rally is due to take place at 11 am in front of the Palau de la Generalitat to demand the two main-independence parties force negotiations to be unlocked.

The ANC has urged the republicans and the post-convergents to maintain the victory of independence movement in the 14-F when there was a 52 per cent win in votes. The president of the association, Elisenda Paluzie, urges citizens to go to the polls in mid-July and said: “We demand responsibility and generosity from you.”

Paulzie highlighted that following the elections, the assembly requested a rally in Plaça Catalunya, Barcelona, to merit the results. He said: “The people had not failed and it was time to ask the pro-independence elect to act in accordance with the will of the voters, forming a concentration government that would advance towards independence.”

The main stumbling block between Esquerra and Junts is the direction of the independence movement for the next government. Carles Puigdemont want the Consell for the Republic to lead it, however, the Republicans and the CUP bet because the Waterloo entity dedicate itself to the internationalisation of the conflict to leave the strategy in the hands of another entity outside of the Consell.

The ANC said: “But even though it seemed that we were moving forward, everything broke down” between Esquerra and Junts a few days ago, Paluzie said. “We do not understand it and a good part of the pro-independence base is perplexed, disappointed and angry,” he added. However, the president of the Assemblea considers that there is still time to rectify and form “a clearly independent government.”