6 Indoors And 8 Outdoors Allowed In Bars And Restaurants In Malaga

As of tomorrow, May 13, the Junta de Andalucia regional government has announced that there will be new capacity limits for bars, shops, restaurants, theatres and cinemas, reports SUR.

In Malaga province, which is almost all on level two health alert, the number of people allowed per table at bars and restaurants will increase to six people inside and eight people outside. Bar service will also be allowed again.

When an area is put on level one health alert these numbers will be permitted to increase to eight inside and ten outside.

For shops and hotels, the maximum occupancy allowed will be 75 per cent as of tomorrow.

Outdoor swimming pools can be occupied to full capacity, however, indoor pools will be restricted to 75 per cent.

One of the most affected sectors of the health crises is culture, but things are easing up with cinemas, theatres and auditoriums allowed to increase to 75 per cent capacity. Bull rings will be allowed to occupy at 50 per cent capacity.

75 per cent capacity will apply outdoors in sports facilities, and 65 per cent will be permitted indoors.

On buses that travel between municipalities, all seats can be used, however, all passengers have to be seated. As for short-distance buses, all seats can be used and the standing capacity is limited to 75 per cent.

Religious gatherings will be allowed to be held in public and private facilities, in both indoor and open-air spaces, providing they do not exceed 60 per cent of the seating capacity. Ceremonies such as burials and wakes will be regulated, restricting capacities to a maximum of 25 people outdoors and 15 indoors unless the number of people living together is higher. Funerals will allow 35 people and civil ceremonies will be allowed a maximum of 60 per cent capacity.