Zaragoza Release Masks To Aid Those With Hearing Disabilities

Authorities in the city of Zaragoza have distributed specially designed masks to aid those with hearing disabilities, as reported by The Mayor. The masks have been distributed to retailers working at the local fish market last week in collaboration with the Association of Cochlear Implants of Spain as a gesture of support and understanding of how the new realities of the health pandemic pose new barriers to those with handicaps.

Many people with hearing difficulties, except sign language, use lip reading as a form of communication, a skill that is vital for many when communicating with the wider public. The mandatory use of face masks has posed a huge obstacle in communication for those with hearing difficulties, however, these new masks are designed with a transparent window in front of the mouth.

Carmen Herrarte, the Councillor of Economy, innovation and Employment for the Zaragoza government explained: “From the first moment the Cochlear Implants Association communicated this need to us, we were very interested in retailers having the masks. This simple element makes life easier for customers with hearing problems and protects everyone, one of the maxims of this Department since the pandemic had started.”

The revolutionary mask’s design is a four-layer fabric outer part and a transparent central window that allows the mouth to be seen, which facilitates lip reading. They are also washable and reusable.

Retailers will use the mask when communicating with people that have hearing disabilities so that they can understand everything that the consumer wants, once the interaction is over the retailer can then continue working with their usual protective mask.

Another positive point to note is that these masks will also allow smiles on people’s faces to be seen once again!