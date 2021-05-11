Wage Register to Create Equal Pay Between the Sexes.

The wage register has been created in a bid to close the inequality wage gap between women and men. Currently the gap in wages between the sexes in Spain is thought to be about 22 percent.

In a bid to see the gap closed companies in Spain will need to keep a register of salaries provided to workers. When the regulation was first approved the Minister of Labour, Yolanda Díaz, commented on how the data will permit workers to fight back against wage inequality. Fines of up to 187,000 euros can be given out by the Labour Inspectorate to companies found to have wage inequality.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



According to INE, “The measure affects almost 1.5 million companies, which are those with employees, according to the Central Directory of Companies (DIRCE) as of 1 January 2020 of the National Statistics Institute (INE), although around 900,000 have only 1 or 2 employees.”

Many companies though could have trouble compiling the registers so in a bid to help them the government developed a tool to use. The tool is free of charge to companies and will also be voluntary as was confirmed to EFE by the Ministry of Labour.

The tool is said to be “simple, intelligible and intuitive” to use and was agreed by the Ministries of Labour and Equality in conjunction with social partners explained the CEOE Director of Employment, Rosa Santos.

The register will record data at a low level including salary average values, supplements and also nonwage payments. The register will need to be broken down to show professional groups, professional categories and obviously sex.

If the company is found to have an equality gap of over 25 percent between the sexes, then this must be justified by the employer. The justification though will not be able to involve gender discrimination.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/