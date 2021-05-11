MARBELLA Council has not only renewed agreements with charities Bancosol and Crece, it has doubled the amount being given to €100,000 to help support vulnerable families.

The president of Bancosol, Diego Vázquez, thanked the City Council “for having renewed confidence in our work.”

“We have been hand in hand with the City Council for many years serving underprivileged families and with these funds, in addition to maintaining our entity, we are going to develop the socio-labour insertion program, to dignify the search for employment of these people,” he added.

With an increase in funds from €32,000 last year to €57,000 Bancosol will be able to continue to serve five associations in Marbella with about 3,800 end users and since January, it has distributed a total of 61,000 kilos of food.

For her part, the president of Crece, Mariluz Martínez, also highlighted “the help that the Council gives us again, with funds that come in handy after a very tough year for our users, mainly children with disabilities.”

The representative highlighted the increase in the amount granted to €47,000 and explained that the funds will be used for the daily operation of the association, which serves 65 young people.

The mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, said “We are very grateful to the organisations that have given everything during this last year as is the case of these two groups, involved in helping the most disadvantaged or disabled people.”