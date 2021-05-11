Two New Panoramic Viewpoints For Calahonda Beach In Nerja

WITH the project on Calahonda beach, Nerja, progressing quickly, there has been an announcement of two new panoramic viewpoints.

The Paseo de los Carabineros project which is being carried out by Senda Litoral on Calahonda beach is said to be progressing at a good pace. The mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, announced after visiting the project this morning that: “The works, corresponding to phases 1.1 and 1.2 of this project, which is being carried out by the company Actüa Infraestructuras, and with which the beach is being remodelled and restoring the first section of the promenade, which will have two panoramic viewpoints, are very advanced and everything indicates that they will end at the end of this month, as the company had previously promised.”

Accompanied by the Head of the Infrastructure Service, Antonio Dorado, the Councilor for Urban Planning, Nieves Atencia, the Councilor for Beaches, Maricarmen López, the manager of the winning company, Mauricio Delgado, and the project manager, Pedro Gozalo has pointed out that the new tourist infrastructure will include two new panoramic views, an extension of sand surface, a hammock area, new access areas and new toilets.

The first phase of the project has been fully financed by the provincial entity and has an investment of €313,837.67 (£269,980.42). The project has been incorporated into the Diputación de Málaga within the Senda Litoral project in the coastal town that is extremely popular with tourists.