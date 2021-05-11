Tragic Discovery Of Missing British Woman’s Body

THE lifeless body of missing British woman, Suzanne Knowles, has tragically been found today.

According to sources, Suzanne was discovered close to her home in Forna, around 20 miles inland from Denia in the Costa Blanca.

Her two children flew to Spain last night in a desperate bid to find their mother and a large number of volunteers also searched routes where they believed the woman could be found after she went missing on Saturday, May 8.

Suzanne, 51, was last seen a few miles away in her beige Fiat van and the Guardia Civil quickly issued a “Desaparecida” (Disappeared) post on social media in a bid to locate her.

It is believed that Suzanne’s body may have been at the location where she was eventually discovered since Saturday as calls to her phone had not been answered.

No further information regarding the cause of death has been disclosed, however, it is believed that no third parties were involved. The family have asked for respect at this sad time.