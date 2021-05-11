Torre Del Mar Beach Running Club Claims ‘I Hiking Route With Dogs’ A Resounding Success

Hikers from all over the province of Malaga participated in the ‘I Hiking Route with Dogs’ making it a resounding success. The charitable walk, in favour of the El Refugio de Leo Association, was staged to raise funds for the defense and care of dogs.

Victoria López , a member of the board of directors for the Playas de Torre del Mar, thanked the different institutions that participated in the event, they were; Association of Municipalities of the Costa del Sol-Oriental, APTA-Association for Promotion Turística de la Axarquía, Ceder Axarquía, the Andalusian Mountaineering Federation, the Periana City Council, the SIPAM Axarquía Association and companies; Cooperativa Olivarera y Frutera ‘San Isidro’, Floristeria Crismalia, Carnicería Chencha, Canféliquus Veterinary Center, Miel de Caña Ingenio Ntra. Sra. Del Carmen de Frigiliana, and Agrocentro Pajarería M&M, for their collaboration.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



José Francisco Rodríguez, route guide and president of the Perianda Club, said: “The route proposed by our club has been of a medium to low difficulty, looking for the best landscapes of our town, and without involving too much difficulty to enjoy this 13-kilometer walk, punctuated by the fantastic environment and the necessary refreshment at the different fountains along the way ”.