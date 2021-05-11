Torre Del Mar Beach Running Club Claims ‘I Hiking Route With Dogs’ A Resounding Success

By
Ron Howells
-
0
Torre Del Mar Beach Running Club Claims 'I Hiking Route With Dogs' A Resounding Success
Torre Del Mar Beach Running Club Claims 'I Hiking Route With Dogs' A Resounding Success. image: FaceBook
Torre Del Mar Beach Running Club And The Perianda Club Claims ‘I Hiking Route With Dogs’ A Resounding Success.

Hikers from all over the province of Malaga participated in the ‘I Hiking Route with Dogs’ making it a resounding success. The charitable walk, in favour of the El Refugio de Leo Association, was staged to raise funds for the defense and care of dogs.

Victoria López , a member of the board of directors for the Playas de Torre del Mar, thanked the different institutions that participated in the event, they were; Association of Municipalities of the Costa del Sol-Oriental, APTA-Association for Promotion Turística de la Axarquía, Ceder Axarquía, the Andalusian Mountaineering Federation, the Periana City Council, the SIPAM Axarquía Association and companies; Cooperativa Olivarera y Frutera ‘San Isidro’, Floristeria Crismalia, Carnicería Chencha, Canféliquus Veterinary Center, Miel de Caña Ingenio Ntra. Sra. Del Carmen de Frigiliana, and Agrocentro Pajarería M&M, for their collaboration.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

José Francisco Rodríguez, route guide and president of the Perianda Club, said: “The route proposed by our club has been of a medium to low difficulty, looking for the best landscapes of our town, and without involving too much difficulty to enjoy this 13-kilometer walk, punctuated by the fantastic environment and the necessary refreshment at the different fountains along the way ”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Ron Howells
Ron Howells
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Ron actually started his working career as an Ophthalmic Technician- things changed when, during a band rehearsal, his amplifier blew up and he couldn’t get it fixed so he took a course at Birmingham University and ended up doing a degree course. He built up a chain of electronics stores and sold them as a franchise over 35 years ago. After five years touring the world Ron decided to move to Spain with his wife and son, a place they had visited over the years, and only bought the villa they live in because it has a guitar-shaped swimming pool!. Playing the guitar since the age of 7, he can often be seen, (and heard!) at beach bars and clubs along the length of the coast. He has always been interested in the news and constantly thrives to present his articles in an interesting and engaging way.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here