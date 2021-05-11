The Queen Launches Her Own Brand of Beer.

The Queen launches her own brand of beer that will be on sale at Sandringham estate and the range will include two bitters which have been harvested from the Sandringham estate’s gardens in Norfolk.

In a post on Twitter it was announced that, “We’re thinking ahead to Fathers Day and what better way to celebrate than with one of our new Sandringham Beers.

“Sandringham Estate has developed an IPA and a Bitter from organic Laurette Barley grown on the wider Estate and is available to buy now from the Sandringham Shop.”

The launch of the beers comes shortly after the tragic death of Prince Philip who was an ale enthusiast, and they are set to go on sale at the estate’s gift shop. Previously the shop was closed to the public due to coronavirus restrictions.

Two beers will be available and the Best Bitter comes in at 4.3 per cent, while the Golden IPA is five per cent.

According to The Independent, the Best bitter comes in a “traditional dark glass bottle, the green label features an illustration of a hare on the Sandringham grounds.” The beer is described on the label as a “cold filtered traditionally brewed beer”.

It is said to be a “characteristic full flavoured beer” and come from three different kinds of hops.

The Golden IPA is also made with three hops varieties, and is said to be a “cold filtered amber-coloured Ale”. This beer will be bottled with a yellow label and is said to have a “subtle flavour”.

The Sandringham estate has had both of the bottles exclusively made for them, and they have been made in the UK. According to the label, “The Sandringham Estate is a wildlife haven for pheasants, hares, owls and many other species thrive in the wood and farmland habitats.”

