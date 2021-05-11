Sánchez Says That Control Measures against the Coronavirus Are Enough.

Spain’s Pedro Sánchez has said that control measures in place currently are sufficient to control the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The president of the government has also reiterated that the autonomous communities have “sufficient instruments” in order to be able to fight the Coronavirus pandemic.

Now that the state of alarm has ended in Spain many cities have seen streets flooded with people partying and drinking and ignoring all social distancing measures. Many of the partygoers also abandoned their masks too.

Several regional presidents have criticised the end of Spain’s state of alarm and on Monday Sánchez restated that, “all the autonomous communities have sufficient instruments to deal with the pandemic”.

Sanchez met with Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Delphi economic forum and afterwards highlighted that the autonomous communities have the relevant tools “to deal with any contagion that may occur due to Covid”. Due this fact any kind of legal reform has been ruled out.

Sanchez went on to highlight how Spain’s vaccination programme is progressing and said that it is “accelerating day by day”. The president of the government considers that Spain is currently at a “very hopeful moment” as reported 20 minutes.

Spain currently hopes to have a minimum of 70 per cent of adults vaccinated by August and the country is said to be “100 days away from achieving this group immunity” according to Sánchez.

As the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic continues to affect world, Spain finally saw an end to its state of alarm this weekend. As many people still remain cautious of the potentially deadly virus others took advantage of the end of the state of alarm and many Spanish cities saw their streets flooded with people in less than an hour.

Cities in Spain such as Madrid, Barcelona, San Sebastian, Seville, Salamanca and Bilbao saw locals rush to the streets in order to party and celebrate the end of the state of alarm. The scenes across Spain have worried many Spanish and British expats alike as thousands of people rushed into the streets, many of which had abandoned masks and all social distancing.

