San Isidro Festival Celebrations 2021

The programming for the 2021 San Isidro Festivals was presented yesterday, May 10, as reported by Ayuntamiento de Nerja. The Councillor for Popular Traditions, Elena Gálvez, and the Councillor for Agriculture and Fisheries, Javier López, presented the plans for the festival, which will take place on May 15. They were joined by the creator of the poster for the festival, Javier Unciti, who was the winner of the “San Isidro 2021 Cartel” contest held last year, during the period of lockdown.

Elena Gálvez announced that “this Saturday, at 11.30 am, the Holy Mass in honour of the Patron of the farmers, San Isidro Labrador, will take place in the Church of El Salvador, and that will include a performance and Ortigosa music and the traditional offering of products from the land of the Irrigation Communities of Nerja and Maro, which will be delivered by a group of elders from the municipality”.

The councillor also added that the image of San Isidro will remain on display on an altar decorated with flowers for the day.

Javier López has stated that “we are going to experience this San Isidro in a different way, but with the same enthusiasm.”

He also thanked the involvement and collaboration of the farmers in the municipality and the Irrigation Communities with the celebration of this popular festival and said he hopes that next year we can develop it as it has traditionally been done in the past.

