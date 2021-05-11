Rafa Nadel makes short visit to Mallorca after losing at Madrid Open

AFTER surprisingly losing to German Alexander Zverev in the quarter finals of the Madrid Open, Rafa Nadal mad a short stop in Mallorca before getting ready to play in Rome.
There have been some rumours that his form has suffered recently with a loss in Monte Carlo and a tight victory in Barcelona.
He has a bye to the second round of the Italian Open and no doubt found the warm weather and luxury of his Catamaran Great White a good opportunity to recharge his batteries and plan ahead for the Roland Garros tournament which he has won 13 times.
It is likely that he will be seeded No3 for Paris which could see him meet Djokovic in the semi-finals if he gets that far with first round matches starting on May 30.