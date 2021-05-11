Rafa Nadel makes short visit to Mallorca after losing at Madrid Open

AFTER surprisingly losing to German Alexander Zverev in the quarter finals of the Madrid Open, Rafa Nadal mad a short stop in Mallorca before getting ready to play in Rome.

There have been some rumours that his form has suffered recently with a loss in Monte Carlo and a tight victory in Barcelona.

He has a bye to the second round of the Italian Open and no doubt found the warm weather and luxury of his Catamaran Great White a good opportunity to recharge his batteries and plan ahead for the Roland Garros tournament which he has won 13 times.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



It is likely that he will be seeded No3 for Paris which could see him meet Djokovic in the semi-finals if he gets that far with first round matches starting on May 30.