Previous Andalucía Government failed to expand cycling lanes in Málaga

THE MAYOR of Málaga, Francisco de la Torre, reiterated this Monday in relation to cycling lanes in the region that the City Council has “the purpose of recovering the time that the Junta de Andalucía made us lose in previous years.” After being questioned by the press, De La Torre has regretted that the previous Junta de Andalucía had “a total and absolute breach.

“Málaga has suffered from the failures of the Junta de Andalucía for a number of years”, expressed De la Torre, who recalled the agreement signed with the Andalucía Government to build bike lanes in the city “and did not do a single kilometre, not a single meter, of which he was responsible for promoting”.

De La Torre claims that this situation has affected the City Council “that gap, that void, left by the board, we are trying to resolve it but it is not a matter of one day or two.” “We fulfil our task by doing a lot of kilometres, with the difficulties it has because we have to resolve where that space is taken from” whether that be the road or the footpath.

The Mayor has expressed hope “that it will be resolved soon”, with the idea that runners who go along the promenade can go to the beach area, as what happens in other municipalities, leaving that space free. In addition, he said, “runners prefer to run on the ground rather than a hard footpath”.