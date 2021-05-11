New railway station for Inca will serve Comarca Hospital

John Smith
Reviewing the plans for the new station
Reviewing the plans for the new station Credit: Inca Council

THERE is to be a new railway station at Inca situated near the Comarca Hospital which will serve two main purposes.

In announcing this construction plan, the Minister of Mobility and Housing Josep Marí, explained that not only would it make access for patients and visitors to the hospital easier, it would also benefit local residents who wish to travel by train.

Another advantage is that the new station will be located next to the Inca-Llevant bus stop which connects Inca with most municipalities and coastal towns in the area.

The stop will have two platforms, 85 metres long and four metres wide covered with a protective canopy and meets all current accessibility criteria.

The tender for construction of the station which will cost in excess of €3 million will be issued in the summer and it is expected that the work will be completed by July or August next year.


