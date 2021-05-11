Network That Sold Nearly 2000 Fake Driving Licenses Found

A NETWORK that sold nearly 2,000 fake driving licenses has been identified today, May 11.

A Network that sold nearly 2,000 fake driving licenses has been identified today, May 11, as reported by La Sexta. This is the largest operation to be carried out against an organised network in Catalonia. The Mossos d’Esquadra and the National Police are collaborating to bring down the organisation that allegedly sold fake driving licenses. There is expected to be around 9,000 arrests made throughout the region and the rest of Spain.

The authorities have already made arrests in the Sant Feliu, Vic, Badalona or La Quar areas, however, the epicentre of the organisation is in Girona. The alleged leader of the plot is a computer scientist in Girona who works for the DGT and it has been reported that this morning a search of his home was carried out. Allegedly, the General Directorate of Traffic was made aware of the network and “has collaborated at all times with the judicial entity,” says the entity.

The Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia has claimed that the organisation issued fake cards to people who have never previously had one or had lost one, and charged them between €4,000 (£3,435.92) and €10,000 (£8,589.80) per license.

The case was initially opened in 2020 due to a police complaint and there have now been 1,845 drivers identified across Spain who have a license obtained through the criminal organisation. This means that some of these people have never had any official accreditation, examination or processing.

Court Number 1 of Girona has directed this investigation and, as the Mossos has pointed out, even though the main operations have taken place in Catalonia, the network “operated throughout the Spanish State.”

Statements will be taken from the 1,845 buyers that have already been identified.