Missing Sevilla Woman Found Unconscious And Half Naked

MISSING Woman From The Town Of Coria del Río In Sevilla Found Unconscious And Half Naked



A woman reported as missing, early on Tuesday 11, from the Sevillian town of Coria del Río, has been found by search units of the Guardia Civil, in the extensive area of ​​Los Pinares de La Puebla del Río, unconscious, bruised and half-naked.

After being notified by the National Police about the woman’s disappearance, the unit based at La Puebla del Río, – a town of about 12,000 inhabitants in the province of Sevilla – launched a search operation, requesting the support of Local Police officers to participate in the search, as they would have a good knowledge of the surrounding terrain, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



About one hour into the search, the Benemérita officers located the woman’s vehicle hidden among the undergrowth in the area of ​​Los Pinares de La Puebla del Río, but she was not inside, but then, thirty minutes later, her body was located in a very steep and uneven area, lying on her stomach, half-naked, unconscious, and displaying very weak signs of life.

She also showed signs of the onset of hypothermia, with insect bites all over her body, and bruising, probably caused by her falling down the slope, in a location with difficult terrain that was impossible for ambulance crews to access, so the officers carried the woman around 200 metres to the ambulance that was parked on a nearby road.

As she was being moved, the missing Sevilla woman regained consciousness and finally transferred into the ambulance and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/