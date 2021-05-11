Mayor Of Nerja Announces Plans For Beautification Of Nerja Streets

THE mayor of Nerja has this morning announced the plan for street cleaning, maintenance, disinfection and beautification of the streets in Nerja.

The mayor of Nerja has this morning, May 11, announced the plan for street cleaning, maintenance, disinfection and beautification of the streets in Nerja. José Alberto Armijo has announced this implementation to be carried out in all neighbourhoods ahead of the summer, starting with Las Protegidas, reports Ayuntamiento de Nerja.

The announcement took place in Plaza de Andalucía during the delivery ceremony of two new pressure washers for street cleaning. Armijo said: “We promote this important initiative for Nerjeños and Mareños, and which also has tourist consequences for the municipality, from the point of view of its image and attractiveness.”

The councillor, who was joined by the councillor for Municipal Services, Gema García, the councillor for Health, Javier Rodríguez, the pediatric mayor of Las Protegidas, Eva García, and the president of the neighbourhood association, José Miguel Ortuño, pointed out that “for this government group, cleanliness and the image of Nerja are a priority. For this reason, we developed this Plan, complementary to the daily services that are carried out on a regular basis, with which we are going to reinforce the cleaning service with deep disinfection, as well as the maintenance and attention of streets and squares, and the beautification of public spaces, with the aim of continuing to improve the image of the town”.

He has also urged residents and visitors to take responsibility for the maintenance of the municipality. He said: “Nerja is everyone’s home and therefore it is everyone’s responsibility. We must collaborate so that we can continue to feel proud that our town shines from the point of view of cleanliness and image”.

“We have the human and material resources at our disposal to achieve the clean Nerja that we want. We have carried out important work renovating and expanding the mobile fleet of the Municipal Services, and our commitment is to continue strengthening the personnel hired through the Job Bank, as well as the hiring of more than 80 people with the VI Employment Program against Social Exclusion”, the councillor added.