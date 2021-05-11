Man Charged with Murder of PCSO Julia James.

A man from Kent has been charged with the murder of PCSO Julia James.

According to police Callum Wheeler, aged 21, from Aylesham, has been charged with the murder of the mother of two.

Mrs James aged 53, went missing last month near her home in Snowdon in Kent when she was walking her pet Jack Russell. Tragically she was discovered dead on Tuesday, April 27. She was found by members of the public in Akholt Wood.

Wheeler was arrested on Friday by police officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate. According to detectives Mrs James had received a series of head injuries. Her faithful Jack Russell Toby, stayed beside her body after her death and was said to be unharmed.

Wheeler is set to appear at Medway Magistrates Court, and will make his appearance via video link.

Kent Police issued a statement which said, ‘Detectives investigating the death of Police Community Support Officer Julia James have charged Callum Wheeler, 21, from Aylesham with her murder.

‘Mr Wheeler remains in custody and is due to appear via video link at Medway Magistrates Court on Tuesday.’

According to the Daily Mail, a domestic abuse survivor who had been supported by Mrs James spoke out about the kind and caring woman and said, ‘Julia was one of the most kind and caring women I have ever come across.

‘She genuinely cared about every woman she spoke to and had a way of making you feel so calm and safe around her.

‘She was truly one of a kind, with a heart of gold, and she spent so much time helping others, more than she realised.

‘When I met Julia I had not spoken about what I had been through before.

‘I had no confidence and felt a part of me was broken. She took the time to listen and understand everything.

‘Not only did she help me heal but she helped me realise my worth and that it was not my fault.

‘I owe Julia so much and will be forever thankful that she came into my life.’