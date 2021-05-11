Malaga Clinical Hospital Bids Farewell To 43 Newly Qualified Health Specialists

MALAGA Clinical Hospital Bids Farewell To Its 43 Newly Qualified Health Specialists



Malaga Clinical Hospital today, Tuesday 11, held a farewell celebration to pay tribute to the 43 newly qualified health specialists who have just successfully completed their training of between two and five years, in specialties including Medicine, Nursing, Psychology, and Pharmacy.

The 43 were all part of the EIR training programs that the facility operates, with a combination of 23 women, and 20 males, out of which 26 were medical specialty residents, and 11 were surgical residents, with three more Pharmacy residents, two in Nursing, and one in a Psychology residency.

Due to the pandemic, the event had to be held under strict conditions, and was attended by José Antonio Ortega Dominguez, the manager of the hospital, María Antonia Estecha, the medical director of the centre, Pablo Fernández Plaza, the centre’s nursing director, along with Fernando Cabrera, the head of EIR training studies.

Each new professional received their diploma for completing their particular speciality, along with words of praise from their respective tutors, especially complimenting them on their ability to conduct their studies to a competent level considering the limited conditions brought about by the pandemic.

Mr Dominguez told the new professionals that they “will have to adapt to the new, ever-changing scenarios that healthcare activity entails, with new challenges and challenges, but with the implicit commitment that the healthcare profession implies to improve the quality of life of the patient and his entire family and social environment”.

Fernando Cabrera, who as well as being the head of EIR training, is a specialist in the hospital’s Cardiology department said, “we have considered it important to organize from the EIR training area a specific act of recognition for our professionals who finish their specialised training cycle, precisely to highlight once plus the commitment of our center for the present and for the future of public health, supporting each year the new promotions of residents who arrive, exceed and successfully complete their different specialties “.