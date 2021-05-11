Granada Tattoo Exhibition Returns To The Armilla Trade Fair

GRANADA Tattoo Exhibition Returns To The Famous Armilla Trade Fair this May

With uncertainty surrounding any public events during the pandemic, the organisers of the ‘Granada Tattoo Expo’ have worked hard to try and make this year’s event happen, and they are pleased to announce, that it will definitely take place later this month.

There will be some omissions from the regular format of the GRAUM FEST urban culture event, in order to comply with coronavirus protocols, which means no freestyle, bike show, dance competitions, graffiti etc, to avoid any complications with social distancing and large gatherings, while allowing attendees to enjoy maximum safety measures.

For Andalucían lovers of ink, this exhibition has established itself as unmissable over the years, and once again, more than 100 tattoo artists from different cities will be in attendance and showing their art skills to those who attend the Armilla Fair in Granada.

During the three days of this fifth edition of the International Convention of Granada, the ongoing project “Tattoo Artists for Peace” will continue working and spreading its educational and sports project, this time raising money for Syrian refugees in Tripoli, Lebanon, with tattoo artist Edu Mandarina offering to decorate people, and all proceeds will go to the project.

One of Spain’s foremost Hip Hop producers and DJs, Hazhe – hailing from Zaragoza, but living in Granada – who made a big impact in his career working with Rapsusklei, can also be found at the microphone, regularly DJing in the best clubs in Ibiza, Barcelona, and Madrid, and this year he will be playing at the Granada Tattoo Expo 2021 on Friday 21 and Saturday 22 at 6pm.

Escuela Superior de Imagen Integral D y D, a pioneer in training and which has recently been awarded the ‘Picasso Prize For Best Makeup – Andalucia 2021’, will also perform various body paintings and parades during the three days of the convention.

