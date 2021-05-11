Former Principal English National Ballet Dancer Convicted of Sex Assaults.

A former principal dancer with the English National Ballet has been found guilty of sexually assaulting his students. Between December 2009 and March 2016, Yat-Sen Chang assaulted girls and women at the English National Ballet and Young Dancers Academy in London, reported the BBC.

The 49-year-old was found guilty of 12 counts of sexual assault and one count of penetration assault- he was acquitted of one offence. He will be sentenced on June 18, at Isleworth Crown Court.

Judge Edward Connell told Chang his offending had “escalated in seriousness” and warned him he faced a “lengthy custodial sentence”. Leading ballet dancer ‘did not assault students’

Revered ballet dancer ‘groped students’

“For his part, he trusted that his fame and his position would protect him from complaint, or from consequences of his actions,” prosecutor Joel Smith said. Chang had denied all the allegations, saying he had “no idea” why they had been made.

Chang joined the English National Ballet as a principal dancer in 1993, according to a profile on the Theatre Kiel website. He appeared in several ballets, including The Nutcracker, Coppelia, and Sleeping Beauty.

According to the Met Police, two of his victims contacted the force in 2016 about assaults that occurred during private ballet tuition lessons at his home, the dance school, or the ballet school.

The other two complainants later came forward with additional allegations. Det Con Helen Larson described the ballet dancer as “a dangerous and predatory individual” following the court hearing.

“He abused his position of trust and power to prey on them when they were most vulnerable,” she added. Chang was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing.