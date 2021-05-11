Covid Vaccine Passport Set to Be Available on NHS App.

The “Covid vaccine passport” is set to be available on the NHS App next week. The app can be used from both smartphones and on tablets and will allow holidaymakers to prove that they have been vaccinated against the potentially deadly coronavirus.

Many expats in Spain are eagerly awaiting visitors to the country and the app for proven vaccination status of travellers is a welcome step forward towards seeing family and friends in the future. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arancha González Laya hopes that the UK will soon add Spain to the travel “green list”.

The app will be available from May 17 and will be free to use. According to Downing Street travellers wishing to go abroad will be able to use the app in order to prove that they have been fully vaccinated against the Coronavirus. Two doses of a vaccine will be needed though for travellers to use the app as reported The Standard.

The travel ban is set to be lifted on May 17 to the delight of many people who have been waiting to travel abroad. Vaccination status will also be able to be confirmed for those who do not have smart phones, but they will have to ring 119 in order to request a letter which confirms that they have been fully vaccinated against Covid.

Originally the app which was created by NHS Digital and NHS England, was made for booking appointments, requesting repeat prescriptions and allowing people to access their medical records. The new feature of the app for confirming Coronavirus vaccination status will be available from May 17 according to details published by the government online.

The UK government has published official guidance online which states that, “You can access your Covid-19 vaccination status through the free NHS App from May 17.

“You can access the app through mobile devices such as a smartphone or by tablet.

“Proof of your Covid-19 vaccination status will be shown within the NHS App. We recommend you register with the app before booking international travel.

“Demonstrating your Covid-19 vaccination status allows you to show others that you’ve had a full course of the Covid-19 vaccine when travelling abroad to some countries or territories.

“A full course is currently two doses of any approved vaccine.”

