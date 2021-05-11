COVID cases in Malaga now exceed 96,000 with the number of hospitalised patients on the rise.

An increase in the number of people hospitalised with Covid in Malaga, almost 200 more infected, bringing the number of infected people to more than 96,000, a slight increase in the rate of cases, half a thousand cured and nearly 200,000 people vaccinated with the two doses.

The provincial rate of positives currently stands at 130.4 per 100,000 inhabitants. It is the second-lowest in Andalusia after Cadiz, which is 93.6. It is 0.3 more than on Friday 7, when there were 130.1 cases. In the case of the city of Malaga, the most populous center of the province, the incidence is higher than average: 161.3. This means that the capital is at high risk of spreading Covid.

In addition, another 189 positives have been reported. The total since the beginning of the health crisis in the province amounts to 96,007 registered infections. There are certainly more though, as the statistics only count the cases detected and confirmed by a test.

The good news is that there were deaths reported yesterday. This means that the number of fatalities with the virus remains at 1,632. Another good piece of information is that those vaccinated with the two doses – so that they are fully immunized – are now close to 200,000. They represent 11.5 per cent of the population of Malaga. The problem is that to achieve herd immunity at least 70 per cent of the inhabitants of a territory must be inoculated.

With regard to those cured, 507 more were reported. In total, 89,912 people have overcome the disease in these 14 months, as reported by malagahoy,es.

