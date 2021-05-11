Couple Arrested in Alicante for Forcing Disabled People to Beg.

A couple have been arrested in Alicante for forcing disabled people to beg for them under the threat of violence. The disabled victims were threatened that they would be left without food if they did not beg for the couple and bring in a minimum amount of money each day.

Alicante’s National police have arrested two people age 48 and 51 years-old who are believed to be married and had been allegedly recruiting disabled people to beg for them throughout Alicante. The victims were deprived of their documents and all the money that was collected each day was taken by their alleged “captors”.

If sufficient money was not obtained each day through begging, then food and cleanliness essentials would be withheld from the victims who are expected to beg each day for 14 hours.

Authorities were alerted of the crimes when one of the victims came forward after having been exploited for over two years. Unfortunately, the victim had not contacted the National Police previously as they were not very knowledgeable about Spanish law. According to the police two people have now been arrested and charged with the crime of trafficking in human beings for the purpose of exploitation for begging.

Police arrested the couple who had been living in Spain since 2007 and had been profiting from their exploitation of disabled people. They had been living on money which their victims had obtained by begging.

The victims were said to have been living in inhuman conditions and controlled by threats of violence including being threatened with death. Also their documents had been taken away from them to prevent them from leaving. One of the victims had even overheard that their captors had planned to sell them on for 2000 euros.

According to Europa Press “The detainees, with an extensive criminal record for crimes against persons, were placed at the disposal of the Examining Magistrate’s Court in the town of Alicante.”

